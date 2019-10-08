South Africa: SA Gymnast Rooskrantz Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Cape Town — South Africa's Caitlin Rooskrant z has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after competing at the ongoing Artistic World Championships in Stuttgart.

Rooskrantz, Naveen Daries and Mammule Rankoe flown the South African flag high at the Olympic qualification competition.

According to the South African Gymnastics Federation (SAGF), Rooskrantz will qualify for Tokyo, awaiting FIG (Federation Internationale de Gymnastique) confirmation on Sunday.

Rooskrantz reached a total score of 49.466 finishing just ahead of countrywoman Daries (49.399).

Due to the one country qualification rule, Daries is unable to qualify for the Olympics at these World Championships. However, she does have the opportunity to qualify at the 2020 African Championships in Tshwane in April.

"These women's performances are the best South Africa has seen in years. It is the first time a South African artistic woman has qualified at the World Championships for the Olympics without utilising the African continental birth," said SAGF acting president, Donovan Jurgens.

"Should Naveen qualify at the African Championships this will be the first time in South African gymnastics history that two gymnasts from the same discipline qualify for an Olympic Games."

Compiled by Lynn Butler

Caitlin Rooskrantz will qualify for the #OlympicGames at the World Championships??no words can describe how proud we are of this young woman???? Well done to you as well as the Women's Artistic Team that competed at World Champs!?? https://t.co/fA3XGPykKH#SAGymnastics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sAWLEHE4fo-- SAGF (@SAGymnastics) October 7, 2019

Source: Sport24