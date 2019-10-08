South Africa: ASA 'Not Happy' Over Medal-Less Team SA in Doha

Cape Town — President of Athletics South Africa (ASA) Aleck Skhosana revealed that he was not happy with the team's performance at the IAAF World Championships in Doha.

The South African athletics team returned home empty-handed Monday afternoon.

The team touched down at OR Tambo International from the 10-day event - arriving to a low-key reception of family members and onlookers.

The last time South Africa returned home without a medal was at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, Japan.

Twenty-four months ago in London, South Africa finished third in the medal standings.

"Like the rest of the country, we are not happy we didn't bring back any medals, but we will look into all aspects of our participation in this championship in order to move forward," said Skhosana in a ASA press release.

Luvo Manyonga relinquished his long jump world crown at the championship to finish 4th stated that he is happy with his season.

"I am so happy that I finished my season healthy. That's the most important thing for me because I had a little niggle in my ankle. I made it through the season, so I just want to go back home and celebrate the position I got," said Manyonga.

"The season was long but I made it through and it's a blessing to have made it to the competition and see so many South Africans in the crowd. I can't change what happened. I just need to look forward to the future and come back strong."

Zeney van der Walt , world youth and world U20 champion, who ended 6th in the women's 400m hurdles.

"It was my first senior worlds, so I had a lot to learn out of it. The lesson learnt will help me to prepare as I focus to the future at this level. I'm now off-season and looking at resuming for the new season around November with the aim of making the Olympic team to Tokyo next year."

Compiled by Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24