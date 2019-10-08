Rwanda: Kagame Launches Phone Factory in Rwanda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame Monday officiated the launch of Mara Phones manufacturing plant, which will make smartphones in the country.

The first 'made in Rwanda' phones rolled off the assembly line last week, the presidency said, through a partnership with Mara Group.

"The Mara Phone joins a growing list of high-quality products that are made in our country... It is another milestone on our journey to high-tech, 'made-in-Rwanda' industry," President Kagame said.

In a series of tweets from the presidency, Kagame was quoted saying: "The introduction of Mara Phones will put smartphone ownership within reach of more Rwandans."