Sudan: New Batch of Police for Securing Villages in S. Darfur

8 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Nyala — Police forces in South Darfur State celebrated on Tuesday graduation of 971 recruits of batch (43) police who would be deployed for securing villages of voluntary returnees in the state.

The graduation ceremony was attended by representative of general director of Sudan Police and Head of administrative and planning affairs , Gen (police)Emad Khelef Alla , members of state security committee , representative of UNAMID and graduates families.

Wali of South Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Hashim Khalid Mahmoud addressed the celebration held at police training camp in Nyala said the new batch would add substance to police role and would be deployed to secure 102 villages of voluntary returnees , agricultural season, mining sites and perpetuation of peace in 21 localities of the state besides its role in protecting democracy and the civilian state.

Maj. Gen. Hashm indicated that South Darfur State has said farewell to war and that security was attained due to efforts of all regular forces, advising the graduate to fear ALLA and serve people and reassuring farmers and herders on securing the harvest season through good arrangement.

Representative of Police director -general announced readiness of police the country-wide to carry out the national task and secure the interim period via serving citizens, keeping security, combating crimes and dispense justice.

He lauded the high quality of doses the graduates received in area of training and military qualification.

Director of Police in South Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Nyazi Salih hailed police forces who are safeguarding the country's gates and protecting the gains of the homeland.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency.

