Uganda: Suspected Poacher Shot Dead in Bwindi National Park

8 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Robert Muhereza

Police in Rubuguri town council, Kisoro District are investigating a case in which a park ranger attached to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park shot dead a suspected poacher.

The Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Mr Elly Maate said on Monday that the incident happened on Sunday at around 6pm. He identified the deceased as Kakuru, 28, a resident of Nteko village, Nyabwishenya Sub County in Kisoro District.

Mr Maate said that the deceased was in the company of two others at Ivi water stream in Bwindi impenetrable national park before he was killed. He added that one of the suspected poachers was arrested although his particulars were yet to be recorded by police by press time, while the other suspected poacher managed to escape.

"The scene of crime was immediately secured by the Uganda Wildlife Authority and UPDF personnel that disarmed the suspected killer game ranger and the case has been recorded at Rubuguri Police Station under SD;09/6/10/2019," Mr Maate said.

The Kisoro District Council Speaker Mr Amos Hakizimana on Monday warned the local residents living near national parks of Bwindi and Mgahinga against carrying out illegal activities in protected areas to avoid loss of their lives

Last month, another Uganda Wildlife Authority ranger shot and killed one Kenneth Akampurira, a resident of Rushaya cell in Bwambara Sub County, Rukungiri District, over suspicion that he was involved in illegal fishing activities along River Ntungwa in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

