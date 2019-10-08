Uganda: Man Clobbers His Elderly Father to Death Over Glass of Milk

8 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nairobi News

A 26-year-old man from Korongoi sub-location in Bureti constituency, Kericho county in Kenya has been arrested for killing his father over a cup of milk.

According to Bureti Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Felicia Nafula, the suspect identified as Philemon Kipngetich Ngetich, picked a quarrel with his father the late Samuel Kipngetich Rotich around midnight over the milk.

It is then that the young man allegedly picked a wooden plank from a broken table and hit his father several times in the head which proved to be a fatal attack.

The old man was rushed to hospital AIC Mission Hospital Litein where he was admitted but he later succumbed to the injuries at around 1.30am on Monday morning.

PRONOUNCED DEAD

The widow of the deceased man, who had rushed him to hospital, reported the incident at Litein Police Station after her husband was pronounced dead.

The police immediately moved in and arrested the suspect who is in police custody pending further investigations.

Mzee Rotich's body is at the AIC Litein Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

