Tanzania: Telecom Reiterates Customer Service Commitment

TIGO Tanzania is marking this year's customer service week by reiterating its commitment to provide superior customer care service across all channels.

Tigo Head of Customer Service, Mwangaza Matotola said that the week will be marked by showcasing Tigo's customer services and customer care providers.

"Customer service is at the heart of our business and we are focusing on providing an exceptional service that leaves the customer feeling valued and respected every day," Matotola said yesterday.

The week-long celebration will align with this years' theme: "Magic of service" where the focus is on appreciating Tigo staff who are passionate and motivated to serve customers in the diverse service points including Tigo shops and other digital platforms.

Tigo had 11,675,809 subscribers and controlling 27 per cent of market share at the end of June this year.

Tigo's customer service week festivities will involve a range of activities including live chats with customers, meetings with customers and stakeholders besides providing awareness on how they can jointly improve the quality of service being provided.

"We understand that good service is magical as it can turn an unhappy customer into a satisfied long term customer and that is why we insist in giving reliable and efficient services to our customers daily, this will be showcased by our customer care teams in different regions across the country" said Matotola.