Tanzania: Telecom Reiterates Customer Service Commitment

8 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TIGO Tanzania is marking this year's customer service week by reiterating its commitment to provide superior customer care service across all channels.

Tigo Head of Customer Service, Mwangaza Matotola said that the week will be marked by showcasing Tigo's customer services and customer care providers.

"Customer service is at the heart of our business and we are focusing on providing an exceptional service that leaves the customer feeling valued and respected every day," Matotola said yesterday.

The week-long celebration will align with this years' theme: "Magic of service" where the focus is on appreciating Tigo staff who are passionate and motivated to serve customers in the diverse service points including Tigo shops and other digital platforms.

Tigo had 11,675,809 subscribers and controlling 27 per cent of market share at the end of June this year.

Tigo's customer service week festivities will involve a range of activities including live chats with customers, meetings with customers and stakeholders besides providing awareness on how they can jointly improve the quality of service being provided.

"We understand that good service is magical as it can turn an unhappy customer into a satisfied long term customer and that is why we insist in giving reliable and efficient services to our customers daily, this will be showcased by our customer care teams in different regions across the country" said Matotola.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.