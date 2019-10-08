Angola: Unita - Party Leadership in Contest

Luanda — Four militants presented last Monday their applications for the position of UNITA party's president, whose election is set to happen in November this year.

The latest candidates are Alcides Sakala Simões, Abílio Kamalata Numa, Estêvão José Pedro Kachiungo and Raul Danda, thus joining Adalberto da Costa Júnior, who was the first one to present his application last Friday.

Making statements to the press, Alcides Sakala said that it is a necessary process and the aim of running for the leadership of the largest opposition party in Angola is because of his political history and experience.

If his application is approved and he wins the election, his goal is to strengthen what was done and what shall be done in future.

Abílio Kamalata Numa said his focus is on the youth that will support him to win the country's general elections of 2022.

"Not winning the elections of 2017, which was the will of all UNITA's militants, including the president, Isaías Samakuva, the batteries are being charged for a victory in 2022", he said.

He praised the decision of the party's current president of not running again for the post after 16 years at the helm of this political organisation, following the death of the UNITA founder Jonas Savimbi.

Estevão José Pedro Kachiungo, considered a tenacious person, was defeated by Isaías Samakuva in the last poll.

He reassured the promise of contributing to a united UNITA during his term of office if he wins.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have got some experience with the defeat from previous elections. That is the reason why I am running again for the post", he highlighted.

On his turn, UNITA's current vice-president, Raul Danda, said that he has some advantage to win as he is the second person in the leadership of the party currently, so he is ready to replace Samakuva in November.

"Ordinarily, the vice-president is the one who should take the position immediately, but as democracy speaks louder, lets us go to the game to find the winner", he underlined.

Meanwhile, the party's provincial secretary of Huambo, Liberty Chiaca, gave up the race. He withdrew his candidacy for considering his programme similar to those of the other contestants.

Paulo Lukamba Gato, one of the early announced candidates, did not present his application until the last day for this process that ended at midnight last Monday.

The UNITA Congress Electoral Commission is being chaired by Silvestre Gabriel Sami.

The 13th Ordinary Congress will be held in Luanda from 13 to 15 November, this year, under the motto: "Patriotism, Cohesion and Citizenship".