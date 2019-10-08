Angola: 1° De Agosto Win and Take Over Lead

Luanda — The football team 1° de Agosto defeated Cuando Cubango football club last Sunday by 1-0, in a game for the 7th round of the top division National Football championship (Girabola2019/20) and took the lead of the competition with 15 points.

At minute 82, Melone scored the goal that guaranteed the victory of 1° de Agosto.

In other games, Desportivo da Huíla beat Wiliete de Benguela in Lubango by 3-0, Recreativo do Libolo FC was unable to beat the "red lantern", Santa Rita de Cássia do Uíge, with whom they tied by two goals, while the encounter between Ferrovia do Huambo and Académica do Lobito ended in goalless draw.

Round seven recorded last Saturday the following results:

Sagrada Esperança (2) - (1) Sporting de Cabinda

Interclube FC (1) - (1) Bravos do Maqui

1° de Maio (1) - (1) Progresso do Sambizanga

Recreativo da Caala (1) - (1) Petro de Luanda

The football teams of Interclube, Académica do Lobito and Libolo have 14 points, in second, third and fourth positions respectively, while Santa Rita occupies the 16th and last place on the table with two points.

1° de Agosto are the title holders.