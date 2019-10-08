Angola: Government Delivers Over 8,000 Houses Between 2017 and 2019

Luanda — Out of the 10,900 houses projected for distribution, 8.990 were distributed by the government between 2017 and 2019 through the Ministry of Spatial Planning and Housing (MINOTH), said the incumbent minister of the sector, Ana Paula de Carvalho, last Monday in Luanda.

Speaking on the act that marks the World Habitat Day (7 Oct.), celebrated under theme "Cutting-edge technology as an innovative tool for turning waste into wealth" she underlined that most of the houses that were not distributed was due to problems in water supply and mostly due to lack of wastewater treatment plants.

Ana Paula de Carvalho said that, in terms of distribution, in Benguela, Baia Farta, out the 1,000 planned homes were delivered 360 (640 lacking), while in Lobito 656 of the 3,000 planned, having 2.344 left.

In Namibe Province, located in the south-western part of the country, 1,154 houses and apartment were delivered to the citizens through two different housing projects dubbed "5 de Abril" and "Praia Amélia", respectively.

In Bié Province, located in the central region of the country, the housing project of Andulo was projected with 1000 houses, but so far only 172 were built.

In the capital, Luanda, in the housing project dubbed Zango Zero, out of the 2,464 exisiting apartments, only 784 were delivered, because the treatment of wastewater and rainwater has not yet been completed.

In Zango 5 neighbourhood, the famous Zango 8.000 project is also entering the final stage and out of the 7,794 existing houses 4,000 were delivered, she disclosed.

The minister went on to say that in the northern Uige Province, the residences of the Quilomosso housing project were delivered in full - 10,000 houses.

In Quilemba, southern Huila Province, 854 homes were delivered.

In the centre-west Cuanza Sul, at the Quibaúla housing project, the work is on its final stage and should be delivered later this year. The number reaches around 2,010 houses.

The Luhongo project, which is located in the centre-west Benguela Province, also has a total number of 2,000 houses and they will be delivered in full.

Located on the northeast and south-west of Luanda, the Capari and Kilometer 44 housing projects, respectively, have not yet been fully delivered because of the supporting equipment and infrastructure.

According to Ana Paula de carvalho, the people who benefit the most are still the civil servants, because the process starts with them, afterwards come public companies and then the general public.

The minister explained that each housing project has medical facilities, schools and other infrastructures. She mentioned that there is also water and wastewater treatment plants, although some of them are not completed.

"So we can't deliver them all at the same time because few don't have the necessary conditions. We deliver those with the provisional conditions; many of them are to be concluded this year and others in the first quarter of next year. "

In the minister's viewpoint, reducing pollutants and developing treatment technologies are important virtues for preserving and restoring the environment.

Ana Paula de Carvalho said that the Angolan Government has been organizing actions under the National Development Plan 2018-2022 that contribute to urban and sustainable development of the country.

Furthermore, in the area of urban infrastructure, she added, the sector aims to build 10 new urban centres, five already underway, in the provinces of Huila, Malanje, Cuanza Norte, Lunda Sul and Cuando Cubango.

The purpose of World Habitat Day is to reflect on the state of peoples, cities and public spaces, to guarantee the basic rights of adequate living for all human being, such as the right to adequate housing.

Preserving the habitat of future generations and making cities sustainable are also concerns of this day.