Malawi: State Prosecutor Accuses Mwapasa of Ignoring Advice to Drop Activists Case

8 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Embattled acting Inspector General of police Duncan Mwapasa has come under intense fire from the director of public prosecutions for ignoring advice to drop fraud case of two rights activists.

Mwapasa: Told police prosecutors should drop the case

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale in a letter to the acting police inspector general says since UNAIDS, the complainant, has withdrawn the complaint, there was need for the police prosecutors to drop the case too.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials Gift Trapence and Macdonald Sembereka are answering charges of fraud and false pretence after they reportedly got K1 million meant for HIV/AIDS workshop which never took place.

The two deny the charges.

"The withdrawal of the complaint by the UNAIDS will have a bearing on the nature and quality of evidence against Macdonald Sembereka and Gift Trapence," says Kachale in the letter.

But police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera said the letter has not reached the police.

"In fact, they will be appearing in court on 13th and 14th October," said Kadadzera.

The two rights activists were arrested on August 12, 2019.

Trapence and Sembereka are key figures of the HRDC who are organizing the anti-Jane Ansah protests.

