Malawi: Students' Protests Lead to Closure of Blantyre Secondary School

8 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

Blantyre Secondary School (BSS) has been shut down following protests by students Tuesday morning against corrupt authorities at the institution who admit students from other schools illegally.

Students going home: Protests has forced officials to close Blantyre Secondary School

The students accuse the school authority of rampant corruption and general mismanagement of the school.

This follows the students running battles with the police earlier in the day as the students marched to Anti-Corruption Bureau offices to report the corruption issue.

The headmistress of the school has refused to comment on the matter but one of the teacher confirmed the indefinite closure.

"We reported the matter to the Ministry of Education which ordered closure of the school," said an official who asked not to have his name posted online media.

Police fired tear-gas in the morning to disperse the angry and violent students.

The students decided to abandon classes to violently protest against the admission of some students from private and other public institutions.

One student said the school authorities are corrupt, this is why they admit students from other schools in exchange for money.

The students say this is negatively affecting the learning conditions at the school including accommodation as there are more students than what the hostels can cater for.

A teacher who asked not to be named said rules allow teachers to bring in a number of students away from the government selection system.

The students were ordered to leave the campus by noon, she said but did not disclose the day the school would re-open.

