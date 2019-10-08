Malawi: Tension High in Lilongwe, Residents Up Against Mutharika Political Rally

8 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers were called from the barracks to bring calm after residents of Nsundwe in Lilongwe rose up against President Peter Mutharika's political rally in the capital city.

Violent protesters who blocked Mchinji-Lilongwe road forcing road users especially DPP supporters from traveling to Lilongwe where President Peter Mutharika is expected to hold a rally in Kawale Township. People transported from other districts to attend President Mutharika's rally in Lilongwe

There has been clashes between locals and the law enforcers and social media is awash with the picture of the police officer lying on the ground in full police uniform. National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed that the officer has died.

Kadadzera however did not give identity of the deceased officer who has died in the line of duty.

The violence comes barely days after political commentators asked Mutharika to suspend the political rally in view of the political instability in the central region following the highly disputed presidential elections.

A journalist, who is currently at Nsundwe, says the irate people have blocked the road from Lilongwe to Mchinji.

"They say they have blocked the road to prevent people from travelling to the rally venue," said the journalist.

Mutharika will hold the political rally at Kamuzu Institute for Youth in Kawale after launching the construction of US funded 250 secondary schools.

The government and the Democratic Progressive Party are going ahead with the preparations for the rally this afternoon despite the violence at Nsundwe.

