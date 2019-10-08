Mozambique: Nine Insurgents Killed in Mocimboa DA Praia

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence and Security Forces on Saturday killed nine insurgents in the area of Limbala-Ndau, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a press release issued by the Defence Ministry.

The clash in Limbala-Ndau followed the visit by Defence Minister Atanásio M'tumuke last Friday, to the theatre of operations, in the battle against insurgents believed to be inspired by islamic fundamentalism.

On Saturday, the government forces "fought a combat against criminals which resulted in killing nine of them", said the release. "The operations are continuing and the defence and security forces remain in combat readiness". No further details were released.

The insurgency began almost exactly two years ago, on 5 October 2017, when terrorists attacked police installations in Mocimboa da Praia district. Since then the raids have spread to the districts of Palma, Macomia, Nangade and Muidumbe. It is believed that these attacks have claimed the lives of about 300 people.

The leaders of the insurgents have never shown their faces, and have never published anything resembling a manifesto or a list of demands.

Although they are said to be imposing Sharia law, all the mainstream Islamic organisations in Mozambique have distanced themselves from the insurgents, and argue that their activities have nothing to do with Islam.