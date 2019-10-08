Mozambique: Nine Insurgents Killed in Mocimboa DA Praia

8 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence and Security Forces on Saturday killed nine insurgents in the area of Limbala-Ndau, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a press release issued by the Defence Ministry.

The clash in Limbala-Ndau followed the visit by Defence Minister Atanásio M'tumuke last Friday, to the theatre of operations, in the battle against insurgents believed to be inspired by islamic fundamentalism.

On Saturday, the government forces "fought a combat against criminals which resulted in killing nine of them", said the release. "The operations are continuing and the defence and security forces remain in combat readiness". No further details were released.

The insurgency began almost exactly two years ago, on 5 October 2017, when terrorists attacked police installations in Mocimboa da Praia district. Since then the raids have spread to the districts of Palma, Macomia, Nangade and Muidumbe. It is believed that these attacks have claimed the lives of about 300 people.

The leaders of the insurgents have never shown their faces, and have never published anything resembling a manifesto or a list of demands.

Although they are said to be imposing Sharia law, all the mainstream Islamic organisations in Mozambique have distanced themselves from the insurgents, and argue that their activities have nothing to do with Islam.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.