Mozambique: Renamo Supporters Attacked in Nacala

Maputo — Nacala (Mozambique), 8 Oct (AIM) - As Mozambique's general election campaign moves into its final stage, a parade by the main opposition party, Renamo, has come under attack in the northern port city of Nacala.

The attack occurred at about 16.00 on Monday, when a hail of stones was thrown at the Renamo supporters in the Nacala neighbourhood of Mathapue, as they were returning to their district office.

Two of the Renamo supporters were injured, one seriously. They were both treated at the district hospital and were later discharged.

The Renamo district delegate, Gildo Muquera, blamed the attack on the ruling Frelimo Party. "Frelimo attacked the Renamo parade", he accused. "This isn't tolerable. We did not respond, and we appealed to all our members and sympathisers to show calm".

The police confirmed there had been an attack, but was reluctant to attribute blame. "The Renamo parade was returning to the party office", the local police spokesperson, Heremenegilda Carlos, told AIM. "A group of unknown individuals began to hurl stones at the parade. As a result one Renamo supporter was injured (Renamo insists that the true figure is two), and was assisted at the district hospital. The situation was quickly brought under control. There was no retaliation".

As for the identity of the attackers, Carlos said "You couldn't see them, because they were inside the yard of a residence. The police is working to investigate the real causes of what happened and to identify the authors".

This is the second significant incident during the campaign in Nacala. On 19 September Frelimo and Renamo groups clashed in the Matalane neighbourhood, and 23 people had to receive medical treatment.