Mozambique: Momade Promises to Deal With Cabo Delgado Insurgency

Maputo — Ossufo Momade, leader of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, on Monday promised that, if Renamo wins the general and provincial elections scheduled for 15 October, it will end the insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Cited in Tuesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", Momade, addressing a large crowd in the town of Mocimboa da Praia, declared "We know that Mocimboa da Praia is under fire from those who are creating destabilisation. We don't know who they are, but they are killing many people. They are destroying villages and leaving them abandoned".

"Many people are displaced", he added, "and many others, when night falls, do not sleep in their homes for fear of being killed".

Momade claimed that, since he is a person with military experience, he can guarantee to the people of Cabo Delgado that he will "eliminate those who are creating instability in that part of the country".

The current government, he accused, "is unable to solve the problem. They have no capacity to fight against that group, and they will never be able to do so".

He claimed that, when a Cabo Delgado village is attacked, the government forces "instead of pursuing the enemy, shoot into the air and return to their bases".

The solution, he insisted was to vote for Renamo in the elections scheduled for 15 October. "Your decision will allow this group to be eliminated ", Momade said. "But if you continue with Frelimo, the group will never be fought against, because Frelimo is fearful, and does not confront the enemy".

Regardless of whether the government seeks support from countries such as Russia or China, he added, "without political will, the solution can only be found in Renamo".

However, if Renamo does win the election, it will have exactly the same armed forces and police that are at the disposal of the present government. Momade did not explain how a simple change of government would improve their performance.

Momade also denounced the government for not bringing any factories to Mocimboa da Praia. He claimed that "in 44 years, Frelimo has done nothing for you".