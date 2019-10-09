Nigeria: #BBNaija Season 4 - Innoson Presents SUV, Names Mercy Brand Ambassador

Photo: Africa Magic
Mercy is the last female housemate in the BBNaija.
8 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The recently concluded BBNaija Season 4 winner, Mercy has on Tuesday been presented a IVM Innoson SUV.

During the presentation of the SUV, Innoson IVM announced Mercy as the ambassador of Innoson brand.

"[Mercy] automatically today becomes our brand ambassador

"She will enjoy the vehicle in a way she will feel all her life has been... with Innoson vehicle."

IVM Innoson SUV presentation. In addtion, Mercy named as Innoson Brand Ambassador pic.twitter.com/fPqpqBmsLx

-- Brandessence Nigeria (@BrandessenceNG) October 8, 2019

Mercy Eke the 'Queen of Highlights' was crowned winner during the finale on Sunday.

The win makes Mercy the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.

Mercy (the new Innoson Ambassador) has beaten stiff competition to emerge as the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show for season 4.

The light-hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.

Host of the show, Ebuka-Obi Uchendu, announced the winner on Sunday evening to wild cheers from excited supporters.

The new Innoson Ambassador, Mercy got forty-one per cent votes while Mike got 19 per cent, making her the first female winner of the competition.

A total of 240million votes were recorded for the BBNaija season 4, with over 50million votes in the final week alone.

Down from 26 housemates, the keenly contested #PepperDem race saw Mercy, Seyi, Omashola and Frodd reach the finals as they battled for the grand price of 60 million Naira.

It had been an intriguing and eventful 90 days as each housemate served their own dose of 'pepper'.

From the occasional fights, drama and controversy, to the tasking arena games, Friday night parties, celebrity visits and surprise evictions, the show most definitely served up enough pepper and spice that constantly sparked conversations among Nigerians, especially on social media.

As the winner, Mercy walked home with cash prize worth over 40 million Naira, brand new Innosson SUV, Dubai trip for two and other prizes.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

