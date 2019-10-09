Kenya: Lupita Dazzles Fans With Her Rapping Skills

Photo: Photo by Stephanie Moreno/Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications for Peabody Awards/University of Georgia)
Lupita Nyong'o (file photo).
8 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

It seems that the artistic talents of Oscar Award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o are not only just limited to the the movie theatres.

Lupita appeared on The Tonight Show with comedian Jimmi Fallon where he challenged her to a rap contest.

Lupita who is known for her roles in Hollywood movies 12 Years a Slave and Us, did not disappoint as she went ahead to freestyle rap.

For the first time, Troublemaker came out to play with Jimmy & The Roots! Tonight! #TheCarters #Sulwe #LittleMonstersFilm (Props to @RobynHoodMusic #IAmCozYouAre)

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Oct 7, 2019 at 6:01pm PDT

"For the first time, Troublemaker came out to play with Jimmy & The Roots! Tonight! #TheCarters #Sulwe #LittleMonstersFilm (Props to @RobynHoodMusic #IAmCozYouAre)" posted Lupita Nyong'o on Instagram.

Her less than a minute performance left the audience enthralled, as they clapped and cheered wildy.

Online, her fans were equally impressed.

"Girl you are magic," said soylabritneypelona.

"Just watched this 10'times!!" wrote joyful.

"Beautiful and talented," commented mrbryangichaba.

"This girl got talent," said abukondonozor.

"Shorty Got Skills," stated sunnylucas.

"Girl you are legit everything omg my idol," said veryme101.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.