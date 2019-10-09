Kenya: Lupita Dazzles Fans With Her Rapping Skills

It seems that the artistic talents of Oscar Award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o are not only just limited to the the movie theatres.

Lupita appeared on The Tonight Show with comedian Jimmi Fallon where he challenged her to a rap contest.

Lupita who is known for her roles in Hollywood movies 12 Years a Slave and Us, did not disappoint as she went ahead to freestyle rap.

For the first time, Troublemaker came out to play with Jimmy & The Roots! Tonight! #TheCarters #Sulwe #LittleMonstersFilm (Props to @RobynHoodMusic #IAmCozYouAre)

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Oct 7, 2019 at 6:01pm PDT

"For the first time, Troublemaker came out to play with Jimmy & The Roots! Tonight! #TheCarters #Sulwe #LittleMonstersFilm (Props to @RobynHoodMusic #IAmCozYouAre)" posted Lupita Nyong'o on Instagram.

Her less than a minute performance left the audience enthralled, as they clapped and cheered wildy.

Online, her fans were equally impressed.

"Girl you are magic," said soylabritneypelona.

"Just watched this 10'times!!" wrote joyful.

"Beautiful and talented," commented mrbryangichaba.

"This girl got talent," said abukondonozor.

"Shorty Got Skills," stated sunnylucas.

"Girl you are legit everything omg my idol," said veryme101.