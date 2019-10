Nigerian Rapper, Sky B, has reportedly died of a heart attack in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Sky B was found unconscious at his residence on Tuesday and taken to the Federal Medical Center in Owerri where he was confirmed dead.

He was popular for his hit song "I'm Calling" released in 2007.

Sky B released his debut album Pray For Me the same year which was said to have sold more than a million copies.

The rapper survived an auto crash in Rivers last year.

Vanguard Nigeria News