Nigeria: #BBNaija - How I Plan to Spend My N30m Prize Money - Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke, the winner of the Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' edition, has revealed how she intends to spend her N30m prize money.

The 26-year-old video vixen on Tuesday said she plans to make some "strategic investments.

"I plan to invest in real estate and expand my luxury clothing line," she told PREMIUM TIMES during an interview in Lagos.

Mercy, who made history as the first female BBNaija winner, has also been presented an Innoson IVM SUV and announced as the ambassador of the Innoson brand.

"[Mercy] automatically today becomes our brand ambassador. She will enjoy the vehicle in a way she will feel all her life has been... with Innoson vehicle," a representative of Innoson said at the event.

During the interview, the soft-spoken reality TV star also noted that finding love was the last thing on her mind when she made it to the BBNaija house.

She said, "I'm in love with Ike and winning the show does not change anything. I think we have a future together. What I share with Ike is more than BBNaija. It's bigger".

Speaking further, Mercy stressed that her lowest moment in the house was when Ike was evicted in the 13th week after spending 92 days in the BBNaija Pepper Dem house.

"My highest moment was when I was announced the winner of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem," Mercy stated.

Mercy got 41 per cent of the total votes while Mike got 19 per cent.

A total of 240million votes were recorded for the BBNaija season 4, with over 50million votes in the final week alone. Down from 26 housemates, the keenly contested #PepperDem race saw Mercy, Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd reach the finals as they battled for the grand price of N60 million.

It had been an intriguing and eventful 90 days as each housemate served their own dose of 'pepper'.

From the occasional fights, drama, controversy, to the tasking arena games, Friday night parties, celebrity visits, and surprise evictions, the show most definitely served up enough pepper and spice that constantly sparked conversations among Nigerians, especially on social media.

This season's winnings include a N30 million cash prize, a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta, and a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a year's supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year's supply of Indomie noodles and Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There is also, a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European football final game live, courtesy Bet9ja.

BBNaija season 4 was sponsored by Bet9ja.

The much-awaited season premiered on June 30.