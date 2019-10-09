Nigeria: 2020 Budget Will Impoverish Nigerians - PDP

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari presents national budget (file photo).
8 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to redirect the 2020 budget to areas that would better serve the interest of majority of Nigerians.

The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented a N10.7 trillion 2020 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the budget as it is would further impoverish Nigerians and mortgage the future of the nation.

"The core of the budget remains hazy, showing streaks of padding, duplication, replete with false performance indices, deceptive projections and inexplicable expenditure assertions," he said.

These according to him would create openings for diversion of public funds.

"The budget is skewed to serve the interest of the opulent, as projects that have direct bearing on the well-being of the masses were not substantially accommodated in the overall expenditure profile," he said

Mr Ologbondiyan also criticised what he termed allocations for "alleged vague projects", particularly the Ministries of Works and Housing as well as Transportation, where according to him there were allegations of diversion of public funds in the last budget.

"Standing with millions of Nigerian youths and women, our party rejects the paltry budgets of N48 billion for education and N46 billion for health and urges the National Assembly to review the allocations in the interest of Nigerians."

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Buhari Presents Nigeria's 2020 Budget to Parliament
Nigerian Govt Proposes U.S.$27 Billion Budget for 2020
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.