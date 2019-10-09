Nigeria: 2020 Budget Tailored to Take Millions Out of Poverty - Sajoh

9 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Immediate-past Commissioner of Information and Strategy in Adamawa, Malam Ahmad Sajoh said the 2020 budget was in line with poverty alleviation efforts of the present administration.

Sajoh, who spoke to Newsmen on the budget, said the commitment to block leakage if successful, would boost the economy.

"I think the budget is ambitious. It's in line with the administration's commitment to pull millions of Nigerians out of poverty; that's the first step.

"The emphasis on agriculture and stimulation of the manufacturing sector is commendable.

"The desire to block leakages on revenue are all in line with the desire to grow the economy," he said.

Sajoh who appreciated the N38 billion budgeted for the North East Development Commission (NEDC), said the allocation if prudently utilized would impact positively on the people of the region devastated by the activities of insurgents.

"As someone from the North East, I am looking forward to the robust implementation of the NEDC budget.

"I want to urge the National Assembly as representatives of Nigerians, while tinkering with the budget, not to reduce allocations to areas that are in serious need, like the NEDC," Sajoh said.

He also lauded the existing good working relationship between the Exe universe and Legislative arms, which he said, would go a long way in facilitating the approval of the budget for implementation to commence in earnest.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.