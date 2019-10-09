South Africa: Floyd Shivambu Seems Guilty of Breaching MPs' Code of Ethics - but What About Money Laundering?

9 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pierre De Vos

This week, Daily Maverick reported how Grand Azania -- a company legally owned by Brian Shivambu -- paid about R570,000 towards the cost of his brother Floyd Shivambu's wedding. The report suggested Floyd Shivambu, the deputy leader of the EFF, might be in breach of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members and might also be guilty of money laundering. But what does the law say?

Grand Azania is a company legally owned by Floyd Shivambu's brother Brian. It is reported that the company received R6.16-million in loot from VBS Mutual Bank and a further R8.74-million in cash from at least 15 additional sources. Some of this additional cash flowed into the bank account of Grand Azania after Floyd Shivambu solicited money from, among others, businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi, sending him the following WhatsApp message: "Heita... Please don't forget to activate that intervention. Am in great need."

It is unclear why donations of R8.74-million poured into Grand Azania's bank account and what, if anything, the donors expected to receive in return. It is also unclear why donations from non-VBS sources benefiting Floyd...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.