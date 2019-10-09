South Africa: Floyd Shivambu Seems Guilty of Breaching MPs' Code of Ethics - but What About Money Laundering?

analysis

This week, Daily Maverick reported how Grand Azania -- a company legally owned by Brian Shivambu -- paid about R570,000 towards the cost of his brother Floyd Shivambu's wedding. The report suggested Floyd Shivambu, the deputy leader of the EFF, might be in breach of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members and might also be guilty of money laundering. But what does the law say?

Grand Azania is a company legally owned by Floyd Shivambu's brother Brian. It is reported that the company received R6.16-million in loot from VBS Mutual Bank and a further R8.74-million in cash from at least 15 additional sources. Some of this additional cash flowed into the bank account of Grand Azania after Floyd Shivambu solicited money from, among others, businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi, sending him the following WhatsApp message: "Heita... Please don't forget to activate that intervention. Am in great need."

It is unclear why donations of R8.74-million poured into Grand Azania's bank account and what, if anything, the donors expected to receive in return. It is also unclear why donations from non-VBS sources benefiting Floyd...