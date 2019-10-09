Zimbabwe: Churches Call for 7 Year Moratorium On Elections

Photo: New Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa
9 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHoCD) has approached leading political figures in the country including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa with a proposal to suspend electoral processes in Zimbabwe for seven years.

In a statement, ZHoCD executive secretary Rev Kenneth Mutata, on Tuesday, the ZHCD said the church was calling for a 'Sabbath' on political contestation in Zimbabwe to allow for the rebuilding of trust and confidence and chart a way forward towards a comprehensive economic recovery path in a non-political environment.

"The church leaders are proposing a national seven-year Sabbath for the purposes of establishing an emergency recovery mechanism to address the dire national situation for the most vulnerable communities, re-building trust and confidence by healing all the hurts of the past," said Mutata.

The opposition MDC led by Chamisa has also consistently called for a national transitional authority to stabilise the country and implement social, political as well as economic reforms before free and fair elections.

However, the MDC has not given a timeline and wants President Mnangagwa who won controversial elections last July to relinquish power arguing his legitimacy remains in question.

Mutata however said this was not a call for a government of national unity.

"The Sabbath proposal entails the suspension of the constitutional provision on elections but such a deficiency will be redressed through a national referendum. The national referendum question would seek to ascertain from the people whether they agree with a seven-year suspension of all political contestation for the sake of rebuilding the nation.

"Church leaders are not proposing any tailed government structure of the Sabbath season as such implementation structure must emerge from a process of consultation of citizens," Mutata said.

He added: "The assumption is that once the principle receives national acceptance the rough the referendum, a consultative process to design the operationalisation framework of the Sabbath season will be established through broad-based."

Zimbabwe is in the throes of a deepening socio-economic crisis with President Mnangagwa looking more unsure of what needs to be done with each passing day to reverse the situation.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Religion
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.