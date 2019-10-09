South Africa: Rise of the Double-Down - From Mbeki to Trump

8 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Terence Mcnamee

'We were wrong, terribly wrong. We owe it to future generations to explain why.'

A mea culpa decades in the making. Few believed the architect of one of history's great foreign policy disasters would ever repent. But he did, eventually.

Thabo Mbeki, take note: you are running out of time.

In a memorial lecture marking the death of Robert Mugabe in September 2019, the 77-year-old former president of South Africa offered no mea culpa. He did not apologise for his mishandling of the Zimbabwean crisis of the 2000s.

He doubled down.

In 2003, then US President George W Bush declared Mbeki the international community's "point man" on Zimbabwe. It was no small burden. A neighbouring state led by a liberation hero was disintegrating under hyperinflation and violent repression. The crisis would have tested any leader.

Mbeki tried to encourage Mugabe down a democratic path. He failed. A different approach to his "quiet diplomacy" may have fared better. Or worse. We will never know.

Mbeki could have plausibly argued that all options on Zimbabwe risked chaos, and left it at that. Instead, he mumbled deceits -- "[I] never met one single Zimbabwean who said I want Mugabe deposed" -- that would...

