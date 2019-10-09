South Africa: Who to Believe - Mcebisi Jonas or Duduzane Zuma?

analysis

Former deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas and patronage's Prince Charming, Duduzane Zuma, have presented diametrically opposing versions before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry of what happened on the day when a R600-million bribe offer was made to Jonas to get him to twist the Treasury towards the Gupta family network.

State Capture required a golden triangle to succeed, if the evidence in the public domain is correct.

That triangle included a president to provide political space for rent extraction (Jacob Zuma) and a patronage family who strategised where and how to "repurpose" the state to secure the highest proceeds (the Guptas). It needed a third angle - a link between the political leaders and the patrons.

That third angle in State Capture is Jacob Zuma's urbane and telegenic 35-year-old son, Duduzane Zuma (hereafter Zuma), who appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry this week.

By the time his father became president, Zuma was in business with the Gupta family who had given him a job when he struggled to find work, both he and his father have previously testified. From the time his father was inaugurated, his business career took off at a pace to rival that of the boy wonders...