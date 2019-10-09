South Africa: Train Smash - Prasa's Presentation in Parliament

analysis

Coming off the back of a train fire in Cape Town at the beginning of the week, Tuesday could not have been much worse for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa team which appeared before Parliament's transport portfolio committee. Prasa's troubled relationship with commuters once again came under sharp scrutiny.

Late changes to the annual report presentation by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to the parliamentary transport portfolio committee on Tuesday 8 October 2019 were just the tip of the iceberg. MPs wanted to know when the rail service would be fully operational for commuters. This came after a fire at the Glencairn station in Cape Town on Monday afternoon in which two carriages were destroyed and a third damaged.

The mood in the transport committee was not pleasant when officials from Prasa began their presentation of the annual report and financial statements. First, MPs were annoyed when Prasa wanted to present an amended version of the annual report which the committee had no knowledge of until minutes before the presentation.

This irked MPs from the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters. EFF MP Makosini Chabangu wanted Prasa to return at a later stage -- once...