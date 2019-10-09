South Africa: Quality of Oversight Suffers As Recesses Slash Parliamentary Calendar

analysis

Weeks of recess have cut deep into Parliament's available time for legislation and oversight even for standing calendar items like the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). And Parliament is hurting as benches are depleted of institutional experience and know-how.

Budgetary oversight effectively averages about two hours for each annual report, including financial statements. That's all the time available to MPs in the run-up to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on 30 October for the budget review and recommendation reports that are the national legislature's key Budget oversight tools.

The time crunch emerges from the Z-list, or Parliament's official schedule of committee meetings, but several MPs have privately acknowledged the pressure while at least one opposition MP raised concerns over the quality of oversight.

On Tuesday the home affairs committee was briefed by the auditor-general, and officials of the department, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and Government Printing Works between 9am and 5pm. Given an hour for lunch, that's four briefings in seven hours. At its next meeting on 15 October the committee will consider and adopt the budget review and recommendation reports, according to the Z-list.

On Wednesday the higher education, science and technology committee deals with...