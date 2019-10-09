Kenya: No, I Haven't Quit Gor Mahia, Coach Polack Says After Leaving the County

Gor Mahia coach Steve Polack has refuted claims that he has quit the Kenyan Premier League champions who have been hit with a major financial crisis.

Polack left the country on Monday morning sparking speculations that he has quit the club in the wake of delay in payments.

But speaking to Nairobi News on Tuesday from Finland, the Briton said he only took advantage of the international break to fly out and check on his family.

"I'm here to visit my family and will be back in Kenya on Saturday. I have not thought about quitting Gor Mahia. I got a two-year contract with the club and our project has just started," Polack said.

That notwithstanding, a section of Gor Mahia fans appear concerned that the former Asante Kotoko coach could pull a stunt similar to that his predecessor Hassan Oktay.

GOOD RUN

Oktay left the club in a huff in July this year so as to 'attend to family concerns' but never returned.

Polack has made the best possible start to life at Gor Mahia, winning his opening four league matches, while displaying an attacking brand of football.

He has also helped the club lift the KPL Super Cup following a 1-0 win over Bandari.

The only blemish in Polack's record thus far is the 6-1 aggregate thrashing his team suffered against Algerian club USM Algers to tumble out of the Caf Africa Champions League.