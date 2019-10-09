Kenya: No, I Haven't Quit Gor Mahia, Coach Polack Says After Leaving the County

8 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Gor Mahia coach Steve Polack has refuted claims that he has quit the Kenyan Premier League champions who have been hit with a major financial crisis.

Polack left the country on Monday morning sparking speculations that he has quit the club in the wake of delay in payments.

But speaking to Nairobi News on Tuesday from Finland, the Briton said he only took advantage of the international break to fly out and check on his family.

"I'm here to visit my family and will be back in Kenya on Saturday. I have not thought about quitting Gor Mahia. I got a two-year contract with the club and our project has just started," Polack said.

That notwithstanding, a section of Gor Mahia fans appear concerned that the former Asante Kotoko coach could pull a stunt similar to that his predecessor Hassan Oktay.

GOOD RUN

Oktay left the club in a huff in July this year so as to 'attend to family concerns' but never returned.

Polack has made the best possible start to life at Gor Mahia, winning his opening four league matches, while displaying an attacking brand of football.

He has also helped the club lift the KPL Super Cup following a 1-0 win over Bandari.

The only blemish in Polack's record thus far is the 6-1 aggregate thrashing his team suffered against Algerian club USM Algers to tumble out of the Caf Africa Champions League.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.