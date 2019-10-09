Kenya/Mozambique: Wanyama in Town for Mozambique Friendly Match

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has linked up with his teammates in Nairobi ahead of Sunday's international friendly match against Mozambique.

This contest is set for the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, from 4pm, and coach Francis Kimanzi says he will use it to fine-tune the squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Egypt and Togo in November.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder last played donned the national colours at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June and makes a return to the squad having missed Kenya's last international game at home to Uganda in September.

Wanyama missed the Uganda match in Nairobi at a time when there was increased speculation that was seeking a move from Tottenham.

The 28-year-old will be hoping for game time to rake up fitness as he has been overlooked by Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino and restricted to just 24 minutes of action in seven English Premier League matches this season.

IN CAMP

At the same time, Football Kenya Federation media officer Ken Okaka has confirmed that lead strikers Jesse Were and Michael Olunga are expected in camp any time from now.

"Olunga will arrive this (Tuesday) evening while Teddy (Anthony Akumu) and Were are expected in tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said.

Yusuf Mainge and Eric Ouma, who are based in Slovakia and Sweden respectively, are already in town.

But Wazito's Johnstone Omurwa will miss the game due to an injury and Kimanzi has called up teammate Bernard Ochieng as a replacement.