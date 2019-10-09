Kenya/South Africa: Recovering Kenyan Defender Brian Mandela Training With Orlando Pirates

8 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela has embarked on a journey to full recovery after suffering a career-threatening injury in June.

Soccer Laduma reports that Mandela has been training with Orlando Pirates for the past week.

It is not clear whether the 25-year-old will be offered a contract at the top South African club, but he appears to have a chance as this development unites him with Pirates' assistant coach, Fadlu Davids, with whom he worked at Maritzburg United.

Mandela is currently a free agent after he was released by Maritzburg United at the end of last season.

Considered one of the best defenders in Kenyan football at the moment, Mandela damaged his cruciate ligaments while on a training camp with the national team in France.

He had been selected by then Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne to feature in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which were held in Egypt, but he missed out due to the injury.

Mandela has previously turned out for Kenya's Tusker and South Africa's Sanlam Santos in the past.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Southern Africa
East Africa
South Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.