Kenya/Ghana: Broke Harambee Starlets Edge Ghana in Olympics Qualifier

Kenya's dream of having its football team compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics remains alive, for now, after a broke Harambee Starlets on Tuesday eliminated Ghana from the competition.

Starlets edged out the West Africans following a 1-0 scoreline in a tightly contested game at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in a contest that was only decided after extra-time.

Genitrix Shikangwa scored the all-important goal in the 99th minute from the penalty spot.

She capitalized after Juliet Acheampong handled a goal-bound header in the box.

AGGREGATE SCORE

This outcome also translates to an aggregate score as these two teams had settled for a barren draw in the first leg match of this competition played in Accra on Friday.

Starlets beat Malawi 5-3 on aggregate in the previous round and will likely face Zambia in the penultimate stage.

Kenya registered this impressive result despite getting no funding from the government as is required by law.

Nairobi News has established that the Ministry of Sports has not funded the team this year with the players owed training allowances dating back to last year.