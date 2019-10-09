Kenya/Ghana: Broke Harambee Starlets Edge Ghana in Olympics Qualifier

8 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Kenya's dream of having its football team compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics remains alive, for now, after a broke Harambee Starlets on Tuesday eliminated Ghana from the competition.

Starlets edged out the West Africans following a 1-0 scoreline in a tightly contested game at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in a contest that was only decided after extra-time.

Genitrix Shikangwa scored the all-important goal in the 99th minute from the penalty spot.

She capitalized after Juliet Acheampong handled a goal-bound header in the box.

AGGREGATE SCORE

This outcome also translates to an aggregate score as these two teams had settled for a barren draw in the first leg match of this competition played in Accra on Friday.

Starlets beat Malawi 5-3 on aggregate in the previous round and will likely face Zambia in the penultimate stage.

Kenya registered this impressive result despite getting no funding from the government as is required by law.

Nairobi News has established that the Ministry of Sports has not funded the team this year with the players owed training allowances dating back to last year.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
West Africa
East Africa
Sport
Ghana
Olympics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.