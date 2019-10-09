South Africa: Administrative Root Canal - Pravin Gordhan Tells Court of Struggle to Extract Record From Busisiwe Mkhwebane

9 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

It took 49 days and repeated requests for Pravin Gordhan's legal team to extract evidence and documents Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had relied on to make adverse findings against him in her July 2019 report. The public protector eventually drip-fed 2,500 pages -- and there still appear to be gaping holes.

There is this rule in law, Rule 53, which compels decision-makers who have executive power and who find their decisions subject to judicial review, to produce a record of how they came to make their findings in the first place.

It's administrative justice 101.

If you are going to find someone guilty, bring the evidence and reveal the entire record of how you conducted the investigation. That's why the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act 3 of 2000 (PAJA) exists. It was promulgated to prevent the abuse of the law and to protect individuals in their dealings with government or those who act on its behalf.

A supplementary affidavit filed by Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, with the High Court Gauteng Division on Monday, 7 October 2019 in the ongoing matter to review findings by the public protector, sets out tortuous attempts to obtain the record.

Briefly, on 5...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.