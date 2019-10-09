South Africa: IPID Officers Rubbish Public Protector Report

9 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The public protector has suffered blow after blow in high-profile court cases and members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate hope to inflict more damage. Leaders of the police watchdog, including IPID's former boss Robert McBride, have filed court papers claiming Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on IPID is irrational, illogical and biased.

Eight current and former members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) have filed court papers accusing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of failing to fulfil the responsibilities of her office in her investigation into procurement and staff irregularities at the police watchdog.

The IPID officials, including former IPID boss Robert McBride and head of investigations Matthews Sesoko, want an interdict against implementing the remedial action in Mkhwebane's report, released in September 2019, pending their review to set the report aside.

McBride and Sesoko are joined by Nomkhosi Netsianda, Marianne Moroasui, Baatseba Mothlale, Innocent Khuba, David de Bruin and Thereza Botha, all of whom are implicated in the report.

The report said disciplinary action should be taken against officials who appointed and then hired an investigator to look into threats against IPID officers. It also said IPID must launch a judicial process to set aside the appointment of the investigator,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

