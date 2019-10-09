South Africa: Surfers Not Street Children Is 'So Stoked' to Feature As One of Harry and Meghan's Charities to Follow

9 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Bashiera Parker

Cape Town — After wrapping up their tour of Africa, Their Royal Highnesses have announced their new charities to follow for the upcoming month - and they all centre around the power of establishing a "community".

"These organisations represent the shared value of togetherness - one that The Duke and Duchess experienced so deeply while on tour in Southern Africa," they shared on Instagram.

"We asked you to suggest organisations you enjoy volunteering for, ones that make you feel proud to be a part of and ones that put those in need of support, first. These accounts showcase what it means to be a community across all levels of society, working hard toward the goal of ensuring everyone, no matter what your background is, feels a part of something positive."

From an organisation providing shelter to displaced families to Sal's Shoes finding new feet for preloved children's shoes, their Royal Highnesses have followed a diverse selection of inspiring accounts. And one of them is even based in South Africa.

Surfers Not Street Children was established in 1998 to transform lives through surfing. Based in Durban, South Africa, but with camps out in Mozambique and the UK, Surfers Not Street Children has empowered children throughout the world. Tom Hewitt, the founder of the organisation, was even awarded an MBE for his services helping street children by Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

"Stoked to be chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the Surfers Not Street Children Instagram account shared, before revealing His Royal Highness personally made a stop to the organisation.

"Our supporters may remember when His Royal Highness Prince Harry visited us at Surfers Not Street Children a while back. So much fun!" they commented.

"The kids were frothing. So rad. Hopefully, we will one day welcome Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex in South Africa or Mozambique."

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.