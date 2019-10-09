South Africa: Surfers Not Street Children Is 'So Stoked' to Feature As One of Harry and Meghan's Charities to Follow

Cape Town — After wrapping up their tour of Africa, Their Royal Highnesses have announced their new charities to follow for the upcoming month - and they all centre around the power of establishing a "community".

"These organisations represent the shared value of togetherness - one that The Duke and Duchess experienced so deeply while on tour in Southern Africa," they shared on Instagram.

"We asked you to suggest organisations you enjoy volunteering for, ones that make you feel proud to be a part of and ones that put those in need of support, first. These accounts showcase what it means to be a community across all levels of society, working hard toward the goal of ensuring everyone, no matter what your background is, feels a part of something positive."

From an organisation providing shelter to displaced families to Sal's Shoes finding new feet for preloved children's shoes, their Royal Highnesses have followed a diverse selection of inspiring accounts. And one of them is even based in South Africa.

Surfers Not Street Children was established in 1998 to transform lives through surfing. Based in Durban, South Africa, but with camps out in Mozambique and the UK, Surfers Not Street Children has empowered children throughout the world. Tom Hewitt, the founder of the organisation, was even awarded an MBE for his services helping street children by Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

"Stoked to be chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the Surfers Not Street Children Instagram account shared, before revealing His Royal Highness personally made a stop to the organisation.

"Our supporters may remember when His Royal Highness Prince Harry visited us at Surfers Not Street Children a while back. So much fun!" they commented.

"The kids were frothing. So rad. Hopefully, we will one day welcome Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex in South Africa or Mozambique."

Source: Channel24