South Africa: Orania Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Having Sex With a Minor

9 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A teacher at a school in Orania - a whites-only town in the Northern Cape - stands accused of statutory rape after allegedly having sex with a minor.

Carel Boshoff, chairperson of the board of the Volkskool Orania, confirmed the arrest of the man to News24.

According to Boshoff, the man was released on bail of R5 000 under strict conditions.

In a statement, Boshoff said: "The principal of Volkskool Orania, Anje Boshoff, became aware of the allegations on September 16 when members of the SAPS's Child Protection Unit visited the school to investigate a case of child molestation against a student teacher."

The name of the teacher is known to News24.

According to Boshoff, the science teacher in question was in Johannesburg at the time of the investigation where he was completing practical studies.

Boshoff said police did not disclose much information.

"The SAPS investigation has no relation to the operation of the school or its activities during school hours or any organised extracurricular activities after school hours."

Following a meeting of the management committee, the teacher was informed via WhatsApp to contact the principal on his return.

A letter was prepared informing the teacher that he was not allowed on the school premises and could not have any contact with learners.

The teacher received the letter when he returned to Orania on September 21 and he was arrested on September 23.

He has been charged with statutory rape but has not yet pleaded to the charge. Hence, his name cannot be published in accordance with the Press Code.

"We would like to emphasise that Orania's community entities and the school in particular reacted to the matter as quickly as possible and are assisting the investigation," Boshoff said.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana confirmed to Netwerk24 that a man had appeared in the Hopetown Magistrate's Court on a charge of statutory rape and had since been released on bail.

