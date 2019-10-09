Rwanda-Arsenal Partnership Gets Award

Rwanda's tourism brand, Visit Rwanda, has received an Honorary Award for Partnership for a 'unique and transformational partnership by an African brand' by the Best of Africa Awards.

The award was announced at a star-studded ceremony held at Rosewood Hotel in London on Sunday.

Rwanda was presented with the award in recognition of her partnership with Premier League side, Arsenal Football Club as the official tourism partner.

According to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the innovative collaboration continues to enable tourists and investors to discover the uniqueness of Rwanda as a travel and business destination.

The partnership, entered in 2018 between RDB and Arsenal, includes coaching clinics for aspiring Rwandan footballers where they learn from some of the world's best coaching staff.

The three-year partnership that started in August last year also include having a 'Visit Rwanda' logo featured on the left sleeve of all first team, under-23 and Arsenal Women's jerseys.

The Best of Africa Awards, held annually in London, bring together some of the most influential members of the African diaspora living and working in the United Kingdom to highlight the positive contribution they have made at home and abroad.

Now in their ninth year, this is the first time the 'Partnership Category' has been recognised by the Best of Africa Awards.

Emmanuel Ruhumuliza, the Partnerships Manager at the Rwanda High Commission in the UK, said at the ceremony that Rwanda was "very proud to receive this award."

"More so, as Africans, it's something very special for us to celebrate together," he noted.

A total of ten awards were given at the event.

Members of the African diaspora and other initiatives honored include:

Eniola Aluka, professional footballer, for her work on leadership projects and improving access to water in Rwanda.

Fuse ODG, musician, for his philanthropic work building schools in Ghana.

Anita Asante, professional footballer, for her work giving back to the community and inspiring young people.

Wilfried Zaha, professional footballer, for his philanthropic work in Côte d'Ivoire and his support of women's football at Crystal Palace Football Club.

Diamond Platnumz, musician, for his work to make music more accessible to young people in East Africa.

Nuno Espírito Santo, Coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, for his outstanding year as their manager.

Radhi Jhaidi, Coach at Southampton FC, for his outstanding achievements in coaching and mentorship.

Afro Nation, the biggest urban beach festival in Europe (Portugal) and Africa (Ghana) celebrating African music, for its outstanding events.

Stormzy, rapper and musician, for his outstanding contribution as a musical artist.

Luol Deng, NBA player, for his excellence in sport.

Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General and General Delegate for Africa, for her role as a history maker - the first-ever African Muslim woman to hold the role of Secretary-General at FIFA.

