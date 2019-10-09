South Sudan: Implement Peace Deal or Face Sanctions - U.S. Envoy

9 October 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Waakhe Simon Wudu

The U.S. ambassador to South Sudan, Thomas Hushek, said the U.S. stands ready to impose more sanctions if President Salva Kiir's administration does not implement the deal to end South Sudan's civil conflict.

Hushek, speaking to reporters in Juba Tuesday, urged South Sudan’s leaders to focus on carrying out the September 2018 peace agreement and warned that U.S. sanctions may be strengthened if that does not happen.

Hushek seemed to bristle at Kiir's recent statement in which he said a unity government would be formed by a November deadline “with or without" opposition leader Riek Machar.

“What we all have when we see November 12, we don’t say ‘with or without.’ November 12 in our minds is implementing the peace agreement which is a unity government, including all the parties. So if you have one other party which is not moving on then you don’t have a unity government by definition of the peace agreement,” Hushek said.

He said all parties to the peace deal need to show more political will and resolve the remaining sticking points -- creation of a unified national army and agreement on the number of states and their boundaries.

“So far some of those have been very slow to come," he said, noting that "the government hasn’t put forward its pledged financial support for the process yet."

Hushek warned the U.S. remains on the lookout for spoilers of the peace process in South Sudan, adding that the U.S. executive order to sanction any official or individual blocking peace in South Sudan remains in effect.

“We don’t want ill-gotten gains to be finding its way into our financial systems. If a country finds out that money that was stolen from the people here by corrupt officials, if it’s being invested in the U.S., sometimes sanctions can help a country get those ill-gotten gains back,” he said.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
South Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.