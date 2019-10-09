Tanzania: Kikwete Describes Mwalimu Nyerere As 'Great Brain'

8 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Frank Kimboy

Dar es Salaam — Retired President Jakaya Kikwete has today October 8, described Tanzania's founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere as great brain when he revisited his stance on allowing the country to readopt multi-party system.

Speaking during a symposium to commemorate the 20th anniversary at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial University, the fourth phase president described the former as a man who lived a modest life.

He also described MwalimuNyerere as a man, who believed in unity, who opposed any form of oppression including supporting other southern Africa countries in fighting for liberation.

"Mwalimu was the great brain... I remember he stood firm to allow the country to readopt multi-party political system despite the fact that 80 per cent voted against the system," said Mr Kikwete.

According to him Mwalimu's decision was a strategic move to make sure that the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) remain in power and relevant to the voters.

"I remember there was a heated debate during CCM National Executive Council (NEC) to review the result of retired Judge Francis Nyalali led commission which was formed to collect people's views on whether the country should readopt multi-party system," said Mr Kikwete.

"No wonder we called him Mwalimu he had brains... we were more than 300 NEC members but he manage to convince us, which has made the party (CCM) relevant to voters to date, I am thinking that Mwalimu's brains were better than ours combined together," said Mr Kikwete.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.