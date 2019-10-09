Tanzania: Kikwete Describes Mwalimu Nyerere As 'Great Brain'

Dar es Salaam — Retired President Jakaya Kikwete has today October 8, described Tanzania's founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere as great brain when he revisited his stance on allowing the country to readopt multi-party system.

Speaking during a symposium to commemorate the 20th anniversary at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial University, the fourth phase president described the former as a man who lived a modest life.

He also described MwalimuNyerere as a man, who believed in unity, who opposed any form of oppression including supporting other southern Africa countries in fighting for liberation.

"Mwalimu was the great brain... I remember he stood firm to allow the country to readopt multi-party political system despite the fact that 80 per cent voted against the system," said Mr Kikwete.

According to him Mwalimu's decision was a strategic move to make sure that the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) remain in power and relevant to the voters.

"I remember there was a heated debate during CCM National Executive Council (NEC) to review the result of retired Judge Francis Nyalali led commission which was formed to collect people's views on whether the country should readopt multi-party system," said Mr Kikwete.

"No wonder we called him Mwalimu he had brains... we were more than 300 NEC members but he manage to convince us, which has made the party (CCM) relevant to voters to date, I am thinking that Mwalimu's brains were better than ours combined together," said Mr Kikwete.