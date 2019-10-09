Tanzania: JPM Praised for Improved Health Services

9 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

KARAGWE District residents have thanked President John Magufuli for his tireless efforts in improving social services, including healthcare.

Mr Clement Nsherenguzi (83), who is also the chairman of Saidia Wazee Karagwe (Sawaka), noted that the construction of a district hospital would facilitate development.

"A few years ago, Kagera Region was among the regions with the high malaria prevalence. However, due to joint efforts more lives have been saved.

The malaria prevalence in the region has been reduced from 42 per cent recorded in 2007 to 15 per cent this year. However, more efforts are still needed to ensure malaria is eliminated," he noted.

Karagwe District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Christopher Mwasongela, said the district had 45 health facilities, including three hospitals, three health centres and 40 dispensaries.

Among the three hospitals, two were faith-based institutions. "Better health services are central to development since a healthy population lives longer and is more productive and contributes more to the national economy.

There is a need to put in place measures that prevent diseases," he said.

Malaria is the leading cause of the deaths of children aged under five years and pregnant women as well as a major cause of maternal mortality.

Joint efforts are, therefore, needed to reduce malaria by employing an integrated approach, including prevention through mosquito nets and indoor residual spraying, the prevention of malaria in pregnancy, prompt diagnosis and correct treatment, strengthened malaria surveillance, improved human resources and the promotion of positive behaviour for malaria prevention.

