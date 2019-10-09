Rwanda: Over 19,000 TVET Students Begin Practical Exams

Photo: Jean de Dieu Nsabimana/New Times
Industrial electricity, and plumbing candidates on Day 1 of the 2019 TVET practical national examinations at Nyamirama exams centre in Kayonza District.
8 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

Over 19,000 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students Tuesday began their practical examinations at 142 sites across the country and are expected to be concluded by September 25.

The exams, now known as Rwanda TVET Qualification Framework (RTQF) Level 5, were launched by the Minister of Education, Dr Eugene Mutimura, at Nyamirama TVET in Kayonza District.

According to Leonard Manirambona, the National Coordinator of TVET practical examination at Rwanda Polytechnic, the exams will be carried out in 39 fields.

They include culinary art, forestry, animal health, plumbing, masonry, electronics, industrial electricity, telecommunication, road construction, surveying, hospitality and music, among others.

"There is also a uniqueness; it is the first time people learning professional football, such as match officiating, are doing exams," he affirmed.

Sandrine Umutoni, an 18-year old female plumbing student at the school in Kayonza, told The New Times that she is sure to pass the exams.

"I am confident that I will succeed," she stated.

Once she passes, Umutoni wants to pursue water and sanitation studies at university.

Although she is from Huye District in the Southern Province, Umutoni dreams of contributing to find a solution to the water problem in Eastern Province where her school is located.

"As plumbers, we are in charge of four things; maintenance, installations, repairing and replacing.

"In the Eastern Province, there is a shortage of water, after completing university, my dream is to help handle those kinds of issues," she declared.

Umutoni is one of 133 candidates in plumbing, electricity, carpentry, tailoring, masonry and welding doing exams at Nyamirama TVET site.

Mutimura announced that the institutions in charge have successfully prepared the examinations, and expects the process to be successful.

This is the first time the students are doing the exams individually. Previously it used to be done in groups.

"In the past years, the students were given 25 minutes explaining what they could do, but now, the exams comprise of giving them five or six hours, some even get seven hours, to do what they are in charge of doing, whether installing a machine in the industry or installing a solar panel, among others," explained the minister.

"We urge teachers that their teaching style be based more on practicals than theories in papers like it used to be," he suggested, adding that it would benefit the students more.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Education
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.