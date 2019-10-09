Rwanda: Thousands Convene in Kigali for Youth Conneckt Africa Summit

8 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Thousands of young people from across the continent are in Kigali for the 2019 Youth Conneckt Africa summit which opens at the Kigali Arena on Wednesday.

The continental summit, first held in 2017, was conceptualised from the Rwandan version of the annual summit launched in 2012.

The summit is expected to feature over 100 speakers who include leading professionals from policy influencers, political and industry leaders, to public, private and development sector youth champions.

According to the organisers, the agenda will cover key issues affecting young people including creating jobs for Africa, turning passion into profit and bridging the gender divide.

Other subjects on the agenda include the digital economy and opportunities therein and opportunities in the agriculture sector.

The summit will also feature a platform for start-ups to pitch their businesses and concepts to established angel investor to access capital of up to USD 200,000. The session is dubbed 'Face the Gorillas'.

The summit is against a target to create 10M sustainable jobs by 2020 in emerging industries and 25 million opportunities through training and enrolment in workplaces across the continent.

Youth Conneckt also aims at identifying, nurturing and grow up to one million leaders that provide solutions, participate in advocacy as well as developing sustainable initiatives and policies that reduce gender inequality.

The summit will also take stock of progress in connecting incubation hubs across the continent and provide access to markets, innovation-friendly capital from partners and partnership opportunities with peers across the continent.

Renowned Ivorian Footballer Didier Drogba is expected to address the gathering. Previous summit have attracted renowned figures such as Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Akon and serial investor Strive Masiyiwa.

Last year's summit convened over 3,800 participants from 90 countries and about 60 speakers.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Children
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.