Sudan: Gargash - Receives Sudanese Foreign Minister

Abu Dhabi — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar bin Mohamed Gargash,has received the Sudanese Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, and discussed latest political developments in Sudanese arena and ways to support Sudan in current period.

Gargash affirmed during the meeting at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation the concern given by the UAE to Sudan and praised the official visit of the Sovereignty Council Chairman, Lt.Gen, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, to the United Arab Emirates.

He praised the current managing of the transitional period and affirmed Sudan ability to surpass all challenges by the will ofits people and the support of brothers and the international community.