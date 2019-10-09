Sudan: Minister of Culture and Information Welcomes Return of International Media

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, has welcomed the return of the outstanding international media to operate in Sudan in the context of the atmosphere of freedom and openness which is witnessed in the country.

In a meeting Tuesday in his office with the Ambassador of France to Sudan, Emanuel Platman, and the accompanying delegation, Salih said that these international media of Monte Carlo and the BBC radios will reflect the new image of the post-revolution Sudan to the world, indicating that the Sudanese media will benefit from the experiences and capabilities of these international media.

He indicated that his ministry is implementing a large-scale training strategy for achieving the aspired change in the local mass media and needy for support in the training and technical fields from the international media.

The meeting, which was attended by the Undersecretary of the ministry, Abdalla Jadalla, the Director of External Information, Sumaya Al-Hadi and representatives of the Embassy of France and Monte Carlo, has discussed the means for resumption of Monte Carlo radio to operate in Sudan as well as horizons of joint cooperation, journalists training and the exchange of experiences between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the Director of Monte Carlo radio, Suad Al-Tayeb, indicated that the radio will intensify its activities at the Sudanese arena in the cultural, political and events coverages.