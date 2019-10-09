Sudan: FFC - Conspiracy to Abort Revolution and Government

10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The سpokesperson of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Wagdi Salih, revealed that on internal and external conspiracy is being woven to abort the revolution and transitional government and to effect instability in the country.

He stated in a press conference that the revolution and government will face the conspiracy firmly and will never hesitate in protecting the revolution after all great sacrifices, stressing that there must be a quick step by the government to abort this conspiracy.

Salih referred to practical steps to fill the administrative vacuum after dismissal of the people's committees, adding that he expects a decision to nominate services administration in all areas to fill administrative vacuum.

Read the original article on SNA.

