Gambia: TRRC Receives D50 Million From Government

The Gambia Government has disbursed 50 million dalasis to the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to pay reparations to victims of human rights violations of the former President Yahya Jammeh.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Aboubacarr Tambadou indicated at a press conference held at his ministry yesterday, that the fund was raised from funds recuperated from the sale of assets of former President Jammeh.

"It has become increasingly apparent to the government based on revelations at the TRRC over the past one year that former President Yahya Jammeh was a central pillar of terror and human rights abuses that were unleashed on ordinary Gambians and others under his leadership. Consequently, the government deems it more fitting and just that reparations for his victims should be granted directly from his wealth and assets," he said.

Minister Tambadou said one of the key mandates and peculiar feature of the Gambia's TRRC process is the granting of reparations to victims by the TRRC itself.

"In order to underscore the importance that the government attaches to these objectives the word reparation was included in the title of our truth commission, making it the first of its kind anywhere in the world. Today almost one year into the TRRC public hearings the government is fulfilling its promise to grant reparations to the victims of human rights violation and abuses within the mandate of the TRRC," he added.

Dr Lamin Sise, the chairperson of TRRC said the contribution is impressive and will contribute immensely in the healing and reconciliation process, adding that the victims are the people who suffered the most and they cannot be forgotten.

The payment of the D50 million to the TRRC was also praised by Victim Center's chairperson, Sheriff Kijera. He said the contribution made by the government signals that the government is committed to the TRRC reparation process.