Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Young Man in Mogadishu

8 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a young man at Sinai intersection in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Two men armed with pistols gunned down the man, who is yet to be identified.

According to witnesses, the deceased was killed while he was getting out of parking with his motorcycle and was shot several times in the head by attackers on another motorcycle.

Witnesses have identified the deceased man as a famous electronic engineer from Bondere district of Mogadishu.

The unknown gunmen managed to immediately escape from the crime scene before security forces arrived.

The motive behind the murder of the young man remains unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.