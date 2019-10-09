Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Young Man in Mogadishu

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a young man at Sinai intersection in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Two men armed with pistols gunned down the man, who is yet to be identified.

According to witnesses, the deceased was killed while he was getting out of parking with his motorcycle and was shot several times in the head by attackers on another motorcycle.

Witnesses have identified the deceased man as a famous electronic engineer from Bondere district of Mogadishu.

The unknown gunmen managed to immediately escape from the crime scene before security forces arrived.

The motive behind the murder of the young man remains unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility for the killing.