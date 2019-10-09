Sudan: Ministry of Trade Intends to Review Exporters and Suppliers' Records

8 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Trade and Industry Madani Abbas Madani has affirmed the ministry's intention to review the records of exporters and suppliers and develop new policies to deal with export problems. The Minister of Commerce revealed, in an interview with the Blue Nile Satellite Channel, that the export revenues did not appear in the annual budget because of the smuggling, stressing that the ministry will adopt new measures and procedures to combat smuggling, "We will draw up a short plan to develop and double the export revenue", Madani added. The Minister of Trade and Industry emphasized that the State's task was to intervene in the interest of the consumer, stressing the return of consumer cooperative associations to stop the escalation of commodity prices in the markets, declaring the war against the greed of traders by law, stressing that the revolution erupted to address the living conditions.

