Sudan: FFC Announces to Remedy Public Livelihood Issues

8 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) spokesman Wagdi Salih has announced the importance of finding prompt solution for public livelihood issues.

FFC spokesman gave this statement in a press conference launched Tuesday at Banks Union Premises.

He said FFC was working with the government for reaching urgent policy to remedy public livelihood issues.

He added that public must realize and feel there were practical procedures towards solving day to day life Issues.

Moreover, the FFC spokesman stressed the importance of transport as key issue saying it affected production. He said it needed an urgent action.

Salih cited formation of a committee by Council of Ministers saying the transport lines would be observed and controlled through launching campaigns.

He said there were imported buses already started operational on transport lines and there were more others coming to support transport service.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.