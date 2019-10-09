Sudan: FFC Announces to Remedy Public Livelihood Issues

Khartoum — Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) spokesman Wagdi Salih has announced the importance of finding prompt solution for public livelihood issues.

FFC spokesman gave this statement in a press conference launched Tuesday at Banks Union Premises.

He said FFC was working with the government for reaching urgent policy to remedy public livelihood issues.

He added that public must realize and feel there were practical procedures towards solving day to day life Issues.

Moreover, the FFC spokesman stressed the importance of transport as key issue saying it affected production. He said it needed an urgent action.

Salih cited formation of a committee by Council of Ministers saying the transport lines would be observed and controlled through launching campaigns.

He said there were imported buses already started operational on transport lines and there were more others coming to support transport service.