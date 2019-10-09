Sudan: Committee On Investigation of Burial of Martyrs' Bodies Formed

8 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The caretaker Attorney-General, Abdalla Ahmed Abdalla on Monday issued a decision forming a committee to probe and investigate martyrs corpses at Bashyer hospital 's morgue buried on 2 October 2019.

The committee includes:-

Senior Prosecutor, Mohalab Abdul-Rahman Mohamed Taha as Chairperson

First Prosecutor, Al-Dhaw Abbakar Mohamed Adam as member

Prosecutor, Ahmed Al-Nur Gadalla as member and rapporteur.

The decision gives the committee a term not exceeding 15 days to submit its final report to the attorney-general.

